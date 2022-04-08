A 22-year-old woman, born with cerebral palsy, recovered from leukemia which she had been battling for five years.

Despite difficulties in walking and speaking due to cerebral palsy, Kübra Çevik overcame all obstacles with the support of her mother, Fatma Çevik. Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder caused by injury or malformation to the brain prior to its development before, during or after birth.

Kübra is now preparing for the university entrance exam. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the mother said Kubra was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 and luckily, it was an early diagnosis.

"We spent 55 days together in the hospital without going out. Then the chemotherapy treatment started. She had severe sores in her mouth, she couldn't eat or walk, and she was in bed all the time," Fatma told AA, adding that her daughter had received chemotherapy for 45 weeks.

"She said, 'I will beat this disease,' and she did," the mother said.

Kübra, now in remission, said she does not want to suffer from it again. "My dream is to be a civil servant and physiotherapist. I want to help patients. I am writing a book about my life," she said.

The cancer survivor urged all patients to not give up the struggle. "Believe that you will succeed, do not be afraid and fight."