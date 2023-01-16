A student from Şanlıurfa put his own photograph in a frame made by ice cream sticks and sent it to first lady Emine Erdoğan, together with an adorable letter he wrote.

The gift, made with the concept of the Zero Waste Project, made Erdoğan feel over the moon and she shared the letter on her social media account, expressing her joy.

Atahan Uyaroğlu, 8, who is in the third year of a private college in Şanlıurfa, supported the Zero Waste Project initiated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife Emine Erdoğan. The little student, who made a frame from the ice cream sticks he had accumulated, sent it to Erdoğan with a letter he wrote. Atahan wrote: "I'm Atahan Uyaroğlu, I'm in third grade. We support the Zero Waste Project you have started and we separate our waste at home. I collected the ice cream sticks that I ate in the summer. We made a picture frame with my mother. I want to gift this frame to you with a kiss on both your hands."

While sharing this adorable letter, the first lady wrote back: "My beautiful baby Atahan, the gift you made from ice cream sticks made me very happy. Our children, who are sensitive to the Zero Waste Project, will build the green and blue tomorrows. I congratulate you wholeheartedly for being an example to your friends."

The Zero Waste Project launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change, under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan, has led Türkiye's fight against climate change. The initiative primarily aims to bring the country in line with sustainable development principles, prevent uncontrolled waste and leave a “cleaner, developed” country to future generations.