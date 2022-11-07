The government plans more strict steps to deal a blow to illicit tobacco production and consumption, regarded as a stream of income for terrorist groups and criminal gangs. The illicit tobacco trade cost losses in taxes exceeding TL 30 billion as sales points for illicit tobacco number nearly 3,000 in Istanbul and in the hundreds in other major cities, including the capital Ankara and Izmir.

A draft bill set to be discussed at Parliament will bring prison terms of up to five years for people selling tobacco without licenses by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The move comes amid the rising use of illegal cigarettes and tobacco, estimated to be around 20% in the country. In 2021 alone, some 35 billion cigarettes containing contraband tobacco were sold. This year, consumption is projected to reach about 50 billion. Counterfeit cigarettes or cigarettes smuggled from abroad constitute only about 3% of cigarette consumption in the country while illicitly produced, unlicensed tobacco sales, such as hand-rolled cigarettes, is far higher, around 27% among cigarette consumption in the country.

Türkiye's long struggle against the use of tobacco has lasted for more than 20 years, with the country making constant efforts to curb this challenge, from its anti-smoking campaigns to specifying areas in cafes and restaurants for smokers. Yet, illicit tobacco production remains a challenge for the government. According to the 2022 data provided by police, 108 criminal groups were detected in other operations against the smuggling of tobacco products and hollow cigarette tubes known as macarons. In this context, 4.7 million packages of smuggled cigarettes, 1.3 billion empty macarons, 425 million filled macarons, 273 tons of tobacco products and 329,000 cigars were seized in 6,115 operations carried out in nine months this year. In addition, 323 illegal factories where macarons were being stuffed were discovered and a loss of TL 625 million in taxes was prevented thanks to the operations.