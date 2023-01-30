The area of 9,000 hectares (22,239 acres) damaged in forest fires in Türkiye's southern province of Hatay started regaining its green appearance with the growth of planted saplings.

Afforestation efforts were carried out in the area affected by fires from 2012 to 2022 in Antakya, Iskenderun, Hassa, Kırıkhan, Altınözü, Samandağ, Belen, Defne and Dörtyol districts.

The teams of Hatay Regional Directorate of Forestry, which carry out cleaning and terracing processes in the region, planted red pine, olive, almond, walnut, pine and laurel saplings to revive the nature that was turned to ash during wildfires.

As a result of the work carried out by the teams to erase traces of wildfires, the forest areas revived and turned green with the planted saplings, of which some exceeded a height of 1 meter (3.37 feet).

Ali Özdemir, Hatay Forestry regional manager, emphasized the importance of the Amanos mountains, one of the areas affected by the fires, and said, "Amanos is an important region in terms of biodiversity. This place contains a variety of around 1,250 diverse plants, 25% of which is endemic."

He also explained they are working to make more areas, under their jurisdiction, green and noted that they produce saplings in Serinyol Forest Nursery Directorate.

Stating that afforestation was carried out on a total area of 15,000 hectares, including 9,000 hectares damaged in forest fires, Özdemir continued, ''Last year, 1.17 million saplings were planted in an area of 1,180 hectares. I hope this year we will exceed our targets and carry out afforestation in wider areas."

Özdemir stated that they planted saplings such as red pine in the high altitude areas and olive, almond and walnut saplings in the areas close to the settlements for their economic value and pledged, "Our struggle for the afforestation of more areas in our region will continue with determination."