Eastern Van province's Çaldıran district, usually one of the coldest spots in Türkiye with record-breaking frigid temperatures, remained snowless this winter due to the effects of global warming. In fact, the region has embraced a surprising spring instead.

The rising temperatures have caused a decrease in the number of birds migrating from Europe to Türkiye. Besides, the drastic change in temperature has disrupted food chains and biological rhythms, preventing bears from hibernating.

Long-term dry weather conditions adversely affect forest and water resources, leading to damage and the reduction of these resources. After the agriculture sector suffered from the effects of the droughts, the impacts can also be seen on other sectors dependent on water in a domino effect, directly affecting the economy, environment and social life as well.

Temperatures across Türkiye have generally been above average this year. The seasonally high temperatures have been witnessed since December, hovering above 10 degrees Celsius in December and January in Istanbul.

Çaldıran is experiencing its driest period this year. The Van district, one of the highest settlements in the region with an altitude of 2,050 meters (6,725 feet), is facing a severe drought due to the absence of snowfall and an increase in temperatures as compared to previous years.

There is no snow even in the high mountains around the Çaldıran district, which is normally one of the coldest and most snowy residential areas in Türkiye. In the district, which broke the country's record with minus 46.4 degrees Celsius (minus 51.52 degrees Fahrenheit) on Jan. 9, 1990, children were seen playing football, while adults were enjoying themselves under the sun by drinking tea and coffee in open-air restaurants.

Ikram Bilicitürk, a local resident of the district, said: "The weather is very nice in Çaldıran this year. Last year, the weather was freezing, it dropped to minus 20 to 25 degrees Celsius and even to minus 30 degrees. But it's unfortunate that there is no snow this year, and this will lead us to the hottest summer may be and the worst will be the drought. When we ask our elders about this weather they say it is scary. There has never been such a weather in history."

"It is sad to see that there is no snow even in the mountains. Right now, we are sitting with friends and drinking tea under the sun. We were hunkered down with coats and jackets this time last year, and this year we are walking around in shirts," Bilicitürk added.

Meanwhile, another local named Abdurrahman Kedali shared that Çaldıran is a district famous for its cold and snow. Drought will not affect our farmers and citizens, he predicted.