Vice President Fuat Oktay made a statement at the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Center on the latest situation regarding the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş Tuesday morning.

Stating that a total of 380,500 disaster victims are sheltered in the dormitories affiliated to the Ministry of National Education (MEB) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Oktay announced that as of 11 a.m. local time the entrance of vehicles to Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman has been stopped for 48 hours, except for those who make disaster-related shipments.

Sharing information that 3,294 search and rescue personnel came to Türkiye from other countries, Oktay said, "Over 70 countries have made requests, 14 of them are actually on the field. We are sending over 1,600 additional search and rescue teams, both from abroad and from us, to Hatay."

Meanwhile, the death toll after the disaster raised to 3,432 while 21,103 others were injured.