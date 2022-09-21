A wildfire started Wednesday in the Turkish port town of Marmaris, a tourist destination on the Aegean Sea. The fire broke out in the Yalancıboğaz area of Marmaris, located in the southwestern province of Muğla. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Strong winds were fueling the blaze. Fifteen helicopters and eight planes dumped water on the fire, while 500 forestry personnel, 40 water trucks and police water cannons were working on the ground to extinguish the blaze while holidaymakers on a beach a few kilometers from the wildfire-hit area watched them. The fire was near a naval base and military fire trucks and personnel responded to the blaze to stop flames from reaching the base. Locals owning water tanks also helped crews by towing them with their tractors.

Last summer, blazes fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Türkiye’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris, killing at least eight people and countless animals.