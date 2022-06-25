The wildfire that broke out near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey has been brought under control, the country’s agriculture and forestry minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Vahit Kirişci said that efforts are being made to cool the area affected by fire, adding that restoration efforts will begin soon.

Kirişçi said the fire has been brought under control in less than 72 hours.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke earlier after an inspection of the area, noting that at the time the fire had been taken under control to a large extent.