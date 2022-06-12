High school students in Bursa have started to produce specially designed watches.

The students of Turkey's first Micromechanics and Watchmaking Department, which was established within the Tophane Vocational and Technical Anatolian Vocational High School, both study and learn everything about watchmaking.

Students produce specially designed watches by making all the stages from the watch piece to production.

Until now, they have made watches for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and various ministers.

Those who want to buy the watches specially designed by the students can expect to pay between TL 2,000 and TL 10,000 ($116.85 and $584.26). It takes three days to make a watch and they are in great demand.

The students meticulously put together the clock pieces, some of which can hardly be seen by naked eyes, to produce the watches.

The students displayed their watchmaking skills and their works at a stand at the 9th Bursa Science Expo Science Festival.

Can Polat, a 12th grader at the Micromechanics and Watchmaking Department said they learn the business by watchmaking besides receiving regular education.

"We design and produce special watches that carry our own brand. We have produced and presented a watch to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. We have also made personalized watches for our ministers."

"The price of the watches we produce varies between TL 2,000 and TL 10,000. The money is used in providing scholarships to the students of our school," he added.