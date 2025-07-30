Ayşe Uğur, who resides in the Nizip district of Gaziantep, continues to impress with her remarkable health, despite being 101 years old.

Born in 1925 in the rural Salkım (Hıyam) neighborhood of Nizip, Ayşe Uğur is a mother of eight children, one of whom is a daughter, and has 150 grandchildren. Even with her advanced age, she draws attention for her vitality and well-being.

Having been born during the early years of the Republic of Türkiye, Uğur occasionally experiences difficulty walking due to the physical challenges of old age, yet she continues her life without any serious health issues.

She belongs to a large and extended family. With eight children, approximately 150 grandchildren and nearly 50 great-grandchildren, Uğur’s family often surrounds her, ensuring she is never alone.

Her husband passed away 23 years ago, and since then, she has been living in her village with her son and daughter-in-law. Despite her age, she manages most of her daily needs independently.

Known for her energetic appearance and cheerful demeanor, she is one of the most beloved figures in her village. Even at 101 years old, she remains in good health and strives to manage her daily tasks independently.

Like a centuries-old plane tree standing firm, Uğur embraces life with determination. She spends much of her day engaged in worship. From childhood, she has never neglected her prayers and fasting. She often holds a rosary in one hand while gazing out the window.

Uğur places great importance on her diet, strictly avoiding non-natural and processed foods. She nourishes herself with natural products such as milk, honey, molasses, jam, eggs, butter and yogurt.

Despite being 101, she asserted that she has no illnesses. From a young age, she paid attention to consuming natural foods rather than ready-made products and followed a routine of going to bed early and waking up early.

She prepares her own food at home, makes her own yogurt and consumes plenty of vegetables and fruits. “I have breakfast. I prepare whatever I feel like eating. I don’t leave the house until the afternoon, but after that, I sit in the shade outside the house because the weather is very hot. I don’t tolerate heat very well. I have always eaten naturally. The vegetables and fruits I consume come from my own garden,” she said.

Reflecting on her childhood and youth, Uğur said: “The old days were better than these. We used to have small livestock and chickens. We used to prepare our own products. But now, not much remains from those times.”

Besides the products she grows herself, she also consumes local regional products and remains attentive to her nutrition. “I always have honey and molasses. I roast meat and store it in the fridge; I take it out when I want. I make jam. I always have roasted and boiled meat. Thank God, I have everything I need. I don’t have any illnesses. I don’t have diabetes, cholesterol, or high blood pressure. What I eat doesn’t harm me. My sleep is regular. I eat eggs, milk and yogurt as much as I can. I’m managing myself well now. I eat whatever I can,” she explained.

Uğur also emphasized that she never misses her prayers and observes fasting during Ramadan. “I constantly use my rosary and pray. I always perform my worship without missing it. I pray before going to sleep and right after waking up,” she stated.

She expressed her love for her children and grandchildren, stressing the importance of family relationships, unity and togetherness.

Her youngest son, 55-year-old Nisan Uğur, shared: “We visit my mother every week. We never leave her alone. We fulfill any needs she has. She tells us what she needs and we buy it. I come to the village every week to see my mother. She has turned 101. I believe she reached this age because she always consumes natural and organic foods."

"The oldest member of our family is 75 years old, and I am the youngest at 55. My mother has always eaten natural foods. She has been careful about her health all this time. Currently, she has no illnesses. She doesn’t have diabetes, cholesterol or blood pressure problems,” she added.