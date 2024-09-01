Gülten Saruhan, a 108-year-old resident of Rize, lives with her 65-year-old daughter, Sunay Balıkçı, in the Hamidiye neighborhood of central Rize, northeastern Türkiye. Despite her advanced age, Saruhan has no illnesses and does not use any medication. She is known for her cheerful disposition, which endears her to everyone around her.

Saruhan, who was brought to Rize from Erzurum on her father's back after her mother passed away, was later adopted by a family. She lived with them for many years before getting married and having four children.

Despite growing up as an orphan, Saruhan has maintained a positive outlook on life. She even survived a severe case of COVID-19 about three years ago without needing intensive care. Although she has difficulty walking, Saruhan still decided to request a wheelchair to leave the house.

Her daughter, Balıkçı, reached out to Yasemin Özçelik, a local volunteer, who promptly obtained and delivered the wheelchair within 10 days.

Saruhan serves as an example of positivity at 108 years old, and she spends her free time knitting socks while lying down. Reflecting on her life, she said: "I was very hungry in my youth and never knew my mother. My father carried me on his back. There were no cars back then. When my mother died, my father said, ‘If I die tomorrow, this child will suffer here.' He brought me to the city. We stayed in inns at night and asked for bread from houses along the way."

"They took me in, but they were not like my own parents. I grew up as an orphan. Today, my body is fine, but my legs are not. I had COVID and other illnesses. I married, had children, and am well-loved in my village.”

Her daughter explained: "My mother and I live here, and I take care of everything. She wanted a wheelchair to go out, so I contacted Rize's equivalent of Müge Anlı. She responded quickly and found one within 10 days. My mother survived COVID-19, even though 15 people around us died. The doctors were amazed. She has no issues with her body. She doesn't eat regular meals, just breakfast."

Yasemin Özçelik, a local volunteer, said: "When a follower on social media told me about the 108-year-old woman needing a wheelchair, I couldn't ignore it. We spread the word among friends and received a donation from a benefactor in Çamlıhemşin. I picked up the wheelchair and delivered it to her."