Authorities said 11 people were killed and seven others injured in an explosion at a factory producing explosives in Karesi, a district of Türkiye's western province of Balıkesir, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the factory’s capsule production section in the rural Kavaklı neighborhood. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Following the blast, numerous emergency health and fire department teams were dispatched to the site.

Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating: "An explosion occurred at the ZSR explosive production facility. After the explosion in the capsule production section, the building collapsed. All our teams are currently here." He also noted that three injured individuals have been taken to the hospital, with their conditions reported as stable. Efforts to determine how many people were inside the building at the time of the explosion are ongoing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He said he had received updates from the governor of Balıkesir and other relevant institutions, and instructed that a thorough investigation be launched. President Erdoğan extended his condolences to the victims' families, prayed for their souls, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to the Bursa Forensic Medicine Institution for autopsies to undergo an examination to determine the exact causes of death.

Previous explosion at factory

This is not the first explosion to occur at the factory. A previous blast took place on June 3, 2014, during the cartridge pressing process. The explosion injured six workers. Security camera footage from that incident showed the moment of the explosion and the panic of the workers in the factory.

Ali Ihsan Elmacı, the former production supervisor at the factory, commented on the sensitive nature of the work environment, stating: "It is a sensitive area where explosive materials are located. Therefore, we cannot yet know the cause of the incident. It is said that a lightning strike occurred, but this is a section with tight security measures. There are seven or eight machines on the production line, and they work interdependently. When production starts, everyone begins working at the same time."

In response to the explosion, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler traveled to Balıkesir to receive updates from authorities and conduct an on-site inspection. A statement from the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Güler is overseeing the situation and ensuring that all necessary actions are taken.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, with authorities working to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.