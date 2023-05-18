The 14th International Economic Summit kicked off in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, to strengthen cooperation in commerce, economy, research, and technology and develop social and cultural relations between Russia and the Muslim world. The forum is scheduled to be held between May 18-20.

Kazan, which was chosen as the Youth Capital by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last year under the leadership of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), hosted many representatives from international organizations, public and financial institutions, officials from embassies, lawmakers, investors, and businesspersons in over 200 events, including 140 thematic meetings.

The Forum 2023 aims to expand Islamic finance and the halal industry in Russia and create new markets and economic opportunities for investors from OIC member countries.

A panel of experts will discuss Islamic financing, the halal industry, international cooperation, logistics, industry, sustainable development, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), IT technologies, innovation, and sanctions, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, education, sports and medicine.

The forum offers participants in the business community the chance to find trade, financial and technological partners, expand into new markets and draw in new investments.

The event, which hosted about 6,000 delegates from 64 countries in 2022, will also feature "Russia Halal Expo" and "Russia Halal Market" exhibitions as well as the "Modest Fashion Day" fashion show for conservative clothing.

As part of the forum, a gala dinner will be held in the evening attended by Tatarstan President Rustem Minnikhanov. In addition, awards will be distributed to successful projects at the Kazan-IIT Young Entrepreneurship Forum.