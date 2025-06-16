According to a report published by the University Ranking by Academic Performance Laboratory (URAP) at Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ),16 universities from Türkiye have ranked among the world’s top 500 universities in at least one of the major global rankings in 2024. This report compiles data from eleven leading international university ranking organizations.

The ranking organizations included in the report are Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Leiden Ranking (LEIDEN), National Taiwan University Ranking (NTU), Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Round University Ranking (RUR), SCImago Institutions Rankings (SCI MAGO), Times Higher Education (THE), U.S. News & World Report Global Universities Ranking (USNEWS), Webometrics (WEBOMETRICS) and University Ranking by Academic Performance Laboratory (URAP) itself.

Each organization evaluates universities based on different criteria. ARWU focuses mainly on research output and quality, while CWUR assesses education quality, alumni employment, research and faculty credentials. LEIDEN Ranking emphasizes scientific impact, and NTU looks at research productivity.

QS is known for considering academic and employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations, and internationalization. RUR measures teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability. SCIMAGO evaluates research performance, innovation, and societal impact.

THE considers teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. USNEWS highlights global research reputation and publication volume. WEBOMETRICS ranks universities by their online presence and impact and URAP focuses on academic productivity, such as publications and citations.

The report reveals that 16 Turkish universities appeared in the top 500 of at least one of these global rankings in 2024. Among these, Koç University, Hacettepe University, Boğaziçi University and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) stood out by securing places in three different ranking lists, making them the most frequently listed Turkish universities in the top tier. For example, Koç University ranked 401 in QS, 154 in RUR and 375 in THE.

7 Turkish universities, Koç, Hacettepe, Istanbul Technical University, Ankara University, Ege University, Atatürk University and Istanbul University, were recognized in all eleven global rankings, demonstrating consistent international presence.

Other universities such as Boğaziçi, ODTÜ, Bilkent, Yıldız Technical, Erciyes, Marmara, Dokuz Eylül, Çukurova and Gazi appeared in ten rankings, while Fırat, Akdeniz, Sakarya, Karadeniz Technical, Sabancı, Bursa Uludağ, Gebze Technical and Süleyman Demirel were listed in nine.

Universities like Istanbul-Cerrahpaşa, Health Sciences University, Selçuk, Kocaeli, Eskişehir Osmangazi, Çankaya and Izmir Institute of Technology featured in eight rankings. Additionally, Ondokuz Mayıs, Necmettin Erbakan, Istanbul Medeniyet, Mersin, Gaziantep, Pamukkale, Başkent, TOBB University of Economics and Technology, Istanbul Aydın and Istanbul Bilgi were included in seven rankings.

Sixteen Turkish universities were found in six rankings, and 57 universities made it into at least one global ranking. The report highlights that among Türkiye’s 23 research universities, only 12 appeared in the top 500 last year. Koç, Hacettepe, Istanbul Technical, Ankara, Ege, Atatürk and Istanbul universities were the only ones featured across all eleven rankings.

On the other hand, 15 research universities did not enter the top 500 in any of the rankings. This comprehensive report from URAP reflects the growing competitiveness and global visibility of Turkish universities in the international academic arena.