In the past 60 years, 186 out of 240 lakes in Türkiye have entirely dried up, while the remaining ones are at risk of severe drought and pollution. The situation is so critical that no lake can be considered in good condition. These alarming facts were brought to light as part of efforts to highlight the ongoing environmental crisis.

To address these concerns, a meeting titled “Let’s Save Our Lakes, Be a Drop Too” will take place in Istanbul on Sept. 17. The severity of the situation is evident, with nearly all lakes experiencing shrinking water levels, reduced surface areas and increasing pollution.

Lakes that formed millions of years ago have faced extreme drying in recent decades, with their problems largely overlooked.

Erol Kesici, scientific advisor for the Türkiye Nature Conservation Association (TTKD), talked about the issue and remarked: "There is not a single lake left in Türkiye that we can point to as being in good condition."

“Their problems are dire, with water levels, surface areas, pollution and oxygen depletion drastically worsened; unfortunately, many of our natural lakes, formed millions of years ago, have suffered from severe drying, especially in the past few decades, as key issues have been neglected," he added.

"The remaining lakes are losing their lake characteristics; only a few lakes, due to their saline nature and regional location, are still fighting for survival," he said.

Kesici pointed out that, scientifically, hydrological drought triggers climatic drought, exacerbating agricultural and social drought. "As access to water and food becomes more difficult, polluted water can cause various diseases, and agricultural productivity declines. Therefore, the root cause of this water shortage is not climate change; it is the drying of our underground and surface water resources that is pushing the climate into crisis."

"The more abundant our water is, the more rainfall we will have along with our forests. Humans are the cause of this drying. We can live without diamonds, tomatoes, avocados or beef, but we cannot live without water. It is well known that nothing can replace water," he said.

Irrigation must change

For a solution, Kesici suggested that water levels should be preserved by reducing water use in agricultural irrigation by 60% and ending excessive agricultural irrigation.

"Secondly, the lakes’ bottom sediments must be cleaned, and heavy metals and other pollutants must be removed; groundwater is very important, and drilling must be strictly prohibited; the plant cover and agricultural production in cities should be adapted to the climate conditions according to current scientific standards, there is not a single lake in Türkiye that we can consider to be in good condition,” he said.

Lakes in danger

Kesici highlighted Türkiye's growing lake crisis, with many drying up or under threat. In Çanakkale, Demirci, Tuz and Hoyrat Lakes have dried, while Tuzla Lake in Tekirdağ faces severe challenges. Istanbul’s Terkos, Büyükçekmece and Küçükçekmece Lakes are under heavy pollution threat.

Balıkesir’s Manyas and Uzungöl Lakes face drying and pollution, as do lakes in Bursa, including Dalyan and Iznik. In Ankara, lakes like Eymir and Mogan are dangerously low, while Sinop’s Sarıkum and Zonguldak’s Yedigöller Lakes are under threat.

Izmir's lakes, including Belevi and Gölcük, are drying. Manisa’s Gölmarmara has completely dried. Akgöl and Akşehir have dried in Konya, and Tuz Lake is critically endangered. Beyşehir Lake is rapidly drying.

Van Lake has lost 30% of its surface area in the past two years, while Sultan Marsh in Kayseri is 80% dried. Burdur Lake has lost over 40% of its water level and Salda Lake has lost about 12%. Other regions, including Muğla, Antalya, Burdur and Adana, are also experiencing severe lake crises due to drought and pollution.