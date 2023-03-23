The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change continues to meet the needs of earthquake victims as the authority has completed their work within the scope of permanent housing for disaster victims.

The "disaster of the century" hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, and claimed over 50,000 lives with massive destruction in the country's 11 provinces.

To heal the wounds of those who survived, the state is racing against time to meet their immediate needs. In this context, the tender phase of 7,100 houses to be built in the first phase for those whose houses were destroyed or severely damaged has been completed.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mücahit Demirtaş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that work in Osmaniye continues without interruption.

Demirtaş stated that tents and container cities were built in the region as part of the first phase, and citizens were settled there. Teams are still working to demolish buildings that were destroyed or damaged in the earthquakes. "We have demolished 500 buildings as part of emergency demolitions so far. Of these, approximately 100,000 cubic meters of excavation sites were formed as separate units. Every precaution is taken to prevent the excavation area from harming the environment," he said.

"Around 11,100 residential areas have been planned so far to meet the needs in the city, and approximately 20,000 housing units are being planned at the moment," said Demirtaş.

Sharing more details of the project in Osmaniye, Demirtaş said, "Ground surveys for 7,100 permanent houses have been completed. It is mainly planned on an area of ​​approximately 1.4 million square meters between the Akyar and Yaverpaşa neighborhoods. When the tender processes of these residences are completed, we will allot 240 days to contractors for the completion of the contract."

He said that ground surveys and plans have been completed in Düziçi, Bahçe and Kadirli districts, which have housing needs. Emphasizing that they will deliver safe housing to the citizens, consisting of 2+1 room structures on 105 square meters, they are built with a tunnel framework system in line with earthquake resistance, following the residence model previously built by the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), as it has been tested and verified."

"All state institutions are mobilized to assist survivors in the earthquake-hit zone," he informed. Pointing out that there are organizations in place that can immediately respond to the problems of citizens, the masses have hope for the future. "It is a fact that everyone now believes that these expectations will be met by the state and the government," noted Demirtaş.