A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Türkiye's Malatya province Thursday evening and was felt in the Adıyaman province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The first quake's epicenter was the Battalgazi district and took place at a depth of 6.99 kilometers.

It was followed by a magnitude-4.7 tremor which took place only three minutes after the first one.

No casualties or damage were reported initially, Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı told state broadcaster TRT.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that no casualties had been reported after the earthquake and that all emergency and first response teams were on the field to monitor any damage.

On Feb. 6, twin major quakes shook southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria, killing more than 50,000 people and leaving millions homeless.