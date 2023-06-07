Two pilots, who were onboard a private training plane, have been rescued and transported to the hospital after their plane crashed in an area close to Türkiye's city of Aksaray, local media reported Wednesday.

The plane was flying from Istanbul's Atatürk Airport and was en route to central Nevşehir province.

Local media reported the plane experienced engine failure in the Örtaköy district of Aksaray, resulting in a forced landing.

Both pilots were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital and are now in stable condition, according to the reports obtained by the private NTV broadcaster from ministry sources.