Two friends who set out on a journey to walk from the U.K. to Vietnam have reached the Alaçam district of Samsun, in northern Türkiye.

Sophie Tang, 27, and Luke Deakin, 32, began their journey around 1.5 years ago and arrived in Alaçam on foot after traveling through several countries.

During their visit, the travelers met with district governorate project coordinator Gülşah Pekcan and paid a courtesy visit to Alaçam Mayor Ramazan Özdemir.

The British travelers were hosted in the district and spent the night at the Geyikkoşan Houses operated by Alaçam Municipality.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, Sophie Tang said they decided to walk to Vietnam due to their strong interest in travel and adventure.

She explained that they finance their journey by sharing content from their travels on social media.

“Thanks to this, we feel very lucky to be able to continue our journey. We aim to reach Vietnam in about one and a half years,” Tang said.

Luke Deakin said the people they met in Alaçam were welcoming and supportive throughout their stay.

“We met the gendarmerie, and they offered us coffee. We saw the river and the coast, they were truly beautiful. We also met the mayor. I can say that people in Alaçam are very friendly. We are very happy to be here,” he said.

Alaçam Mayor Ramazan Özdemir said he was pleased to host the travelers in the district.

“They had the opportunity to closely experience Alaçam’s natural beauty and the hospitality of our people. We believe they will share their impressions of our district in different parts of the world. We wish them success on their journey,” he said.

After completing their visit, the two travelers later departed from the district.