Tuz Lake, Türkiye’s second-largest lake, located in central Türkiye, has once again witnessed the tragic death of flamingo chicks during this year’s migration season. According to teams conducting field inspections, around 2,000 newly hatched flamingo chicks have died after being unable to access sufficient water.

Straddling the borders of Konya, Ankara and Aksaray, Tuz Lake is a closed basin with no outlet. Its location along major bird migration routes makes it a seasonal home for many bird species during spring and summer. Each year, between 20,000 and 22,000 flamingos rest and nest at the lake, which is locally known as the “flamingo paradise.” After the breeding season, the adult and young flamingos migrate to warmer regions in the autumn.

During their recent investigations, inspection teams found the dead chicks in the lake’s breeding areas. It was determined that uncontrolled agricultural irrigation had diverted water from the sources feeding the canal that supplies water to the flamingo nesting area. Furthermore, reduced water levels in the wells drilled to supply the canal also contributed to the problem.

So far, 2,000 flamingo chicks are confirmed dead. A similar crisis occurred four years ago, prompting the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change to drill a well to restore water flow to the canal. However, despite these measures, the problem persists due to ongoing water mismanagement.