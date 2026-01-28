The General Directorate of Meteorology, under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, released its annual report on 2025’s extreme weather data, highlighting record-breaking temperatures, rainfall, snow depths and wind speeds across Türkiye.

The hottest day of 2025 was recorded on July 25 in Silopi, in Şırnak province, located in southeastern Türkiye, where the temperature soared to an unprecedented 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

On the other end of the spectrum, the coldest day of the year was experienced on Feb. 25 in Yüksekova, a district of Hakkari province in the far southeast of Türkiye. The temperature at Selahaddin Eyyubi Airport plunged to a frigid minus 35.1 degrees Celsius, illustrating the country’s vast climatic diversity.

In terms of precipitation, the highest daily rainfall was recorded on Oct. 23 at Gökçeada Airport, in the northwestern province of Çanakkale. A substantial 167 kilograms of rain per square meter (34.21 pounds per square foot) fell during this event, emphasizing the intensity of local weather phenomena.

Snowfall was particularly significant in northeastern Türkiye. The deepest snow accumulation of the year, measuring 280 centimeters, was registered on March 21 at Ovit Plateau in the Ikizdere district of Rize province, located along the eastern Black Sea coast. This heavy snow impacted local transportation and ecosystems during the spring season.

The strongest winds swept through Bayburt province in northeastern Türkiye on Feb. 13, where the Kop Ski Center recorded gusts reaching 176.4 kilometers per hour. These powerful winds demonstrate the harsh winter conditions typical of the mountainous regions in this area.

Sea temperatures also showed considerable variation. The warmest seawater temperature, 32.2 degrees Celsius, was measured on July 24 at the Yeni Liman Main Breakwater Lighthouse in Alanya, on Türkiye’s southern Mediterranean coast.

Meanwhile, the coldest sea temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on Feb. 2 at the Fishermen’s Harbor Secondary Breakwater Lighthouse in Arhavi, in northeastern Türkiye near the Black Sea.