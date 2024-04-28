The 24/7 working hours of the Central Public Library of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality have received full marks from book lovers. Students benefiting from the library and its facilities thanked Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç for the service.

The Central Public Library has garnered significant interest and received praise from book enthusiasts for this new initiative. Offering a cozy environment with free hot soup, tea and internet to all visitors, the Metropolitan Municipality updated the working hours of the Central Public Library to operate on a 24/7 basis due to its accessibility and capacity as of April 15. This new initiative, implemented under Büyükkılıç's special directive, received high praise from library regulars.

One student, Nisa Hazal, who visited the Central Public Library, stated: "It's very necessary for my studies. Sometimes it's noisy at home, while the library is quieter and more productive for me. Especially during exam weeks, I get more done here." Hazal praised the 24/7 service, saying: "We can come anytime, work as much as we want. Even if we're hungry, we can have hot soup. Thank you for your hospitality; it's been very beneficial for students. I thank Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç a lot."

Eda Türkmen, who visits the library for more efficient study sessions, expressed her thoughts on the 24/7 service, saying: "It's a great initiative. We can study late at night, come after work, so it's been great. We thank Dr. Memduh Büyükkılıç for his constructive actions. Supporting students is a great move; hopefully, we'll see more positive developments."

Nur Geleş, another student, mentioned that the 24/7 service is excellent, saying: "We come after school; if it closes early, we can't study when we get home. It's better to have it open 24/7. Thanks to those involved."

Sena Nur Batan, who is very satisfied with the library, said the new 24/7 system will encourage more studying at the library. Batan also praised the Metropolitan Municipality's hot tea and soup service, saying: "Instead of going out when we're hungry during breaks, we can use these services. Thank you to those involved."

Meltem, another student, emphasized the need for hard work to achieve their goals as young people and praised the 24/7 open libraries during this process. She said: "We prefer libraries that are open 24/7 during this process. Previously, this library of the Metropolitan Municipality was not open, but now it is, so we study from morning to evening. We thank our Metropolitan Municipality for this. We have soup service in the mornings. There's tea, coffee or water. Our water is very cheap, for example ... We drink our tea, chat and study 24/7. We thank our mayor, Memduh Büyükkılıç, very much for this."

