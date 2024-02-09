As per a recent survey, 250 people die every day in Türkiye due to tobacco use, while 8 million die every year in the world, said Dr. Şule Akçay, president of the Turkish Respiratory Research Association and head of the Department of Chest Diseases at Başkent University Faculty of Medicine, on the occasion of Feb. 9, World No Tobacco day.

Pointing out that smoking is responsible for 30% of all cancers, Akçay told Anadolu Agency (AA) that, "One in every two tobacco users loses their health over time."

Akçay highlighted findings from the World Health Organization's "European Tobacco Use Behavior Report," emphasizing the grave risks associated with smoking.

"The myriad of health conditions exacerbated by smoking include cardiovascular diseases like lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension and atherosclerosis, among others," she said.

Additionally, Akçay underscored the increased prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, urinary tract issues, cognitive impairment, memory loss, elevated eye pressure and certain skin disorders among smokers compared to non-smokers. Moreover, she cautioned that tobacco use can lead to reproductive system complications in both men and women, manifesting as difficulties with conception, miscarriages, preterm births or stillbirths.

Furthermore, Akçay noted that smoking heightens susceptibility to infectious diseases, particularly highlighting its impact in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turning to contemporary challenges, Akçay discussed the emergence of a new trend in the tobacco industry termed "harm-reduced products," flagging them as merely a marketing strategy. She sounded alarm bells regarding the marketing tactics aimed at enticing children and young adults into nicotine addiction through novel products resembling flash memory devices.

Akçay also issued a stern warning against the use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, debunking the misconception that e-cigarette vapors consist of harmless water vapor. Rather, she elucidated that electronic cigarettes function by transforming chemical liquids containing nicotine and sweeteners into chemical aerosols via battery-powered heating systems. Akçay highlighted the presence of over 16,000 artificial components deliberately designed to appeal to youth, mirroring the marketing strategies employed with menthol cigarettes.

Elaborating on the health risks associated with e-cigarettes, she emphasized that while traditional smoking is linked to chronic conditions like cancer, pneumonia, asthma and cardiovascular diseases, e-cigarettes pose immediate and acute threats as well. She highlighted the potential dangers stemming from the battery-operated nature of these devices, noting the risk of burns to the hands, mouth and face in the event of battery explosions, along with the lung damage caused by oily components present in the liquid.

Drawing attention to a newly identified condition specific to electronic cigarette users, Akçay discussed E-cigarette, or Vaping Product, Use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), characterized by acute lung damage. She recounted a case involving a 17-year-old American student admitted to the hospital with acute respiratory failure and widespread pneumonia in both lungs, ultimately linked to recent e-cigarette consumption. This incident underscored the acute health risks posed by electronic cigarettes, in addition to their long-term consequences.

Akçay stressed the importance of including inquiries about electronic cigarette usage in patient assessments, alongside inquiries about traditional smoking habits. He provided a comprehensive overview of EVALI symptoms, indicating that individuals who have used electronic cigarettes or their derivatives within the past 90 days and present with symptoms such as sputum, cough, shortness of breath, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, loss of appetite and bilateral pneumonia evident on chest X-rays should be evaluated for EVALI.

Akçay underscored the significance of EVALI's inclusion in disease code classification, noting its recognition as a distinct ailment both domestically and globally.

Highlighting a crucial aspect of treatment, Akçay emphasized the imperative of ceasing tobacco exposure for individuals diagnosed with EVALI, cautioning against the potential for irreversible lung damage if electronic cigarette use persists.

Regarding preventive measures, Akçay stressed the paramount importance of recognizing that electronic cigarettes, while touted as a means of safeguarding health, pose comparable risks to traditional tobacco products. She cautioned against viewing e-cigarettes as smoking cessation aids, asserting that they instead serve as another gateway to nicotine addiction and the associated health hazards.

"We must not normalize this. They all contribute to the onset of disease," she cautioned.