A traffic accident involving a tour bus and a truck in Egypt's Ras Sadr region left 26 Turkish citizens injured, Turkish and local officials said Wednesday, as the passengers were traveling with a group that also included Azerbaijani tourists.

The crash occurred on the Sharm el-Sheikh-Cairo highway on Wednesday morning, leaving a total of 31 people injured, including 26 Turkish citizens, four Egyptians and one Azerbaijani national.

The bus was part of a 22-vehicle tourist convoy traveling from Sharm el-Sheikh to the Giza Pyramids. After receiving initial medical treatment at the scene, the injured were transported by ambulance to Sharm el-Sheikh International Hospital and Tor Hospital.

Most of the injured Turkish nationals are reported to be in stable condition.

Turkish Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen said a consular support team was dispatched to the scene immediately after the accident.

The ambassador also spoke with Ahmed el-Sobaky, head of the Egyptian health authority, to ensure the injured Turkish citizens received prompt medical care.

During the conversation, Sobaky said he was closely monitoring the situation and that all those injured were receiving the necessary medical treatment and care.

Şen thanked Egyptian health authorities and medical staff for the care and attention provided to the injured Turkish citizens.