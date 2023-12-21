A team of Turkish and U.S. scientists has reached the second phase of its work in Lake Salda in the southern Burdur region, which has a carbon structure similar to Mars. They are in search of traces of possible life on Mars.

Mars studies, which began in Lake Salda toward the end of 2019, continue with new questions from scientists.

A team of scientists, including professor Nurgül Balcı from the Istanbul Technical University and professor Timothy Lysons from the University of California, have reached a new phase in the study of Lake Salda, which contributes to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Mars-related research.

In the first phase of the study, the team discovered the lake is similar to Mars in many respects and underlined that this finding is very important. The study, on the other hand, raised new questions.

Balcı stated they focused on the geological and climatic past of Mars, noting that they were looking for traces left after possible life on Mars.

"Lake Salda increased our scientific curiosity even more. So, we went back to the field with new questions. We set out to study the water chemistry of the lake," Balcı said.

"There was once an alkaline lake on Mars. We are looking for answers to questions like 'What was the Martian atmosphere and carbon dioxide levels like when this lake existed, and what has changed over time? And ‘What kind of information can all this give us about the climate of Mars?" she added.

Balcı noted the data obtained will provide the opportunity to determine the most ideal areas of Mars for life.

"In our studies, we are looking for signs left behind by life on Mars. These could be chemical or biological. In a way, we are looking for traces of life. Maybe there was life in this lake but then it disappeared. It could be a chemical or a biological sign like a fossil," she added.

“We think that in every study we do, this lake can provide important answers to questions about other planets. So we will be able to learn important information about planets outside our own solar system. On the other hand, new scientific questions arise every day. So Salda Lake will provide ideal conditions for scientific studies for a long time,” Balcı said.

On Feb. 19, 2021, NASA spacecraft Perseverance completed its seven-month journey and landed in the crater called Jezero on Mars. Perseverance seeks evidence of primitive life forms, if they ever existed, based on the knowledge of their predecessors.