Three lemur babies have joined the family at Antalya Natural Life Park in southern Türkiye, increasing the total lemur population to 13.

Veterinarian Oğulcan Demir noted that the newborn lemurs have attracted significant attention, particularly from young visitors. "Our lemur family is among the park's most beloved and popular species," he said.

When born, the lemur babies cling to their mother’s abdomen, staying there for about two weeks before moving onto her back to continue their development.

Demir explained details about their growth: "At birth, the babies attach to their mother’s belly for protection. After two weeks, they transition to her back and continue growing."

He also highlighted their diet: "They are primarily fed on milk through special nutritional plans prepared by our veterinarians. By the end of one to two months, they begin eating solid food on their own."

Lemurs are among the most popular animals at Antalya Natural Life Park, attracting many visitors, especially children. "Visitors under 18 come specifically to see the baby lemurs. Our weekend visits are particularly crowded," Demir stated.

He emphasized the popularity of lemurs, adding: "Lemurs are among the most fascinating animals in the park. Visitors of all ages watch them with great curiosity and excitement."

Antalya Natural Life Park is a vast wildlife sanctuary home to diverse animal species. The park provides a natural habitat for many creatures, including lemurs, big cats and various bird species, while focusing on conservation and education. Visitors of all ages can observe animals in spacious enclosures that mimic their natural environments, making it a popular destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.