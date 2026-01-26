A mother of two living in the Gebze district of Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye, Melek Akkaya, 30, has battled lymphoma cancer three times between 2020 and 2024, overcoming the disease after undergoing extensive treatment including smart drug therapy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

After surviving each relapse, Akkaya has begun sharing her journey on social media, offering hope and motivation to other cancer patients facing similar struggles.

Akkaya’s cancer journey began unexpectedly in 2020 during medical examinations conducted prior to a nose surgery. A tomography scan revealed enlarged lymph nodes, prompting further tests that led to a diagnosis of lymphoma. Soon after, she began chemotherapy treatment. Initially receiving therapy on an outpatient basis, Akkaya said the treatment sessions lasted six hours a day for two consecutive days.

Despite early treatment, the disease progressed rapidly. A PET scan conducted after two cycles of chemotherapy showed that the cancer had spread to multiple organs, including her spleen, kidneys and groin. Her doctor informed her that the illness was advancing unusually fast despite ongoing treatment and advised that she be hospitalized for intensive care.

Akkaya recalled that the day she was admitted to the hospital coincided with her son’s birthday. Wanting to celebrate with him one last time before hospitalization, she marked the occasion at home before entering the hospital the following morning.

During her inpatient treatment, Akkaya received chemotherapy continuously for three days and nights without interruption. She said the side effects were overwhelming, leaving her unable to eat, drink or even move her fingers. Throughout the process, she tried to motivate herself daily, repeating that each completed day meant she was one step closer to recovery.

As part of the treatment plan, her stem cells were collected in preparation for a possible transplant. Akkaya said there were moments when she believed she would not survive. The severe pain, physical exhaustion and emotional strain caused her to withdraw from daily life, including avoiding mirrors due to hair loss and the visible effects of treatment.

She recalled one night when she believed she would not wake up. However, after opening her eyes the next morning, she made a promise to herself to keep fighting. Following nearly four months of intensive treatment, Akkaya was discharged from the hospital and returned home.

Her young son struggled to understand her physical transformation, at one point asking her to bring her hair back. Wanting to protect him emotionally, Akkaya began wearing a wig at home. Eventually, the aggressive chemotherapy proved effective, and she was declared cancer-free.

Just four months after completing treatment, Akkaya learned she was pregnant with her second child. The news brought both joy and anxiety, as she faced concerns about her health. After consultations with her doctors, she decided to continue the pregnancy and later gave birth to a healthy baby.

However, shortly after childbirth, routine medical checks revealed that the cancer had returned. When her baby was only 40 days old, Akkaya began chemotherapy once again. Managing treatment while caring for both a newborn and a young child placed enormous strain on her daily life.

After six months of chemotherapy, her test results came back clean for the second time. Doctors then proceeded with a stem cell transplant to reduce the risk of recurrence. Yet, only three months after the transplant, the disease reappeared for a third time in 2024.

Facing another relapse, Akkaya said she briefly considered ending treatment due to exhaustion and emotional fatigue. However, with encouragement from her doctor, she chose to continue. She underwent a demanding yearlong treatment process that included smart drug therapy, chemotherapy and 34 sessions of radiotherapy.

Akkaya’s latest PET scan showed no signs of cancer, marking the end of a long medical struggle. Although she remains in a high-risk group and continues regular checkups, she says she is gradually returning to daily life.

She emphasized the importance of psychological support throughout her five-year treatment, receiving continuous psychiatric care, including online therapy during her stem cell transplant period. Akkaya noted that emotional strength was as vital as physical treatment, saying real resilience comes from standing up again after setbacks.

Due to fatigue, she was unable to use social media during the most difficult stages of her illness. As her condition improved, she resumed sharing her journey, connecting with others facing similar challenges. Today, she uses her platform to speak openly about cancer and emotional struggles, aiming to reduce fear and isolation.