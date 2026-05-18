At least four people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant in southeastern Türkiye, local media reported Monday.

A man armed with a pump-action shotgun opened fire at a restaurant in Türkiye’s southern province of Mersin on Monday, killing four people and injuring six others before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The attack took place around midday in the Kadelli neighborhood of Tarsus district, according to local reports.

The suspect, identified as Metin Ö., allegedly targeted brothers Sabri and Samet Pan, who operated the restaurant, amid what officials described as an ongoing feud. Witnesses said the gunman fired indiscriminately inside and around the restaurant, striking workers and customers.

Restaurant owner Sabri Pan died at the scene, while several injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance.

Ahmet Ercan Can, an employee at the restaurant, later died despite medical efforts. Two other victims, identified as Yusuf Oktay and Abdullah Koca, also succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to four.

Local media said Oktay was a shepherd grazing animals near the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Authorities launched a large-scale search operation to capture the suspect, deploying police and gendarmerie units across the area. Security forces were also seen taking extensive precautions at both the crime scene and local hospitals.

Officials said the search for the attacker was continuing with support from both ground and aerial units.

Relatives of the victims gathered outside the hospital following the attack as forensic teams transferred the bodies for autopsy procedures.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.