In the Marmara region, the highest earthquake insurance coverage rate is in Yalova, at 83%, while Istanbul's rate stands at 62%, surpassing the national average in Türkiye.

According to a statement from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:49 p.m. yesterday in the Marmara Sea, off the coast of Silivri. The earthquake occurred on a segment of the North Anatolian Fault Zone, which passes through the Central Marmara region. Following the quake, numerous aftershocks were recorded.

In the wake of the earthquakes, the topic of earthquake insurance has once again gained attention. Despite increased interest in earthquake insurance following the quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş two years ago, a significant number of homes still lack mandatory coverage.

According to data from the Natural Disasters Insurance Institution (DASK), the mandatory earthquake insurance rate in Istanbul is 62%, with approximately 2.6 million policies in force. Nationwide, the insurance coverage rate stands at 56%, with Istanbul exceeding the national average at 62%.

Although Istanbul’s coverage rate is above the national average, it is noteworthy that four out of 10 homes in the city still lack earthquake insurance.

Looking at regional data, the Marmara region has the highest coverage rate at 64%, while the Black Sea region has the lowest rate at 45%.

According to DASK data, Yalova leads the Marmara region with the highest insurance rate at 83%, followed by Sakarya with 82% and Tekirdağ with 79%. The lowest rate in the region is recorded in Bilecik at 47%.

Following the recent earthquake in Istanbul, citizens can report damage to insured properties by calling DASK's "ALO 125" Mandatory Earthquake Insurance Hotline, or by visiting the website "www.dask.gov.tr" and using the e-Government Portal to submit damage reports.

DASK, provided by the government as a security measure, covers properties against earthquakes and related disasters such as fires, explosions, landslides and tsunamis.

Since the introduction of the Mandatory Earthquake Insurance system on Sept. 27, 2000, both the institution and insurance companies have continued efforts to raise public awareness about insurance.