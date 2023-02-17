Over the last 10 days since the earthquake in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş, 4,627 babies have been born in the affected provinces, according to information from the General Directorate of Public Health obtained by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent.

To support both new mothers and expectant mothers in these areas, the Ministry of Health is providing various forms of assistance, including pregnancy monitoring and promoting the importance of breastfeeding for infant health. The mothers are also provided with breastfeeding training as needed.

In addition to these services, the ministry teams are conducting health screenings and vaccinations for both mothers and infants to ensure optimal maternal and infant health.