Rains that have lashed Türkiye's southeastern region since Tuesday night have wreaked havoc leaving homes, hospitals and businesses inundated.

At least five people lost their lives, according to the reports of a national broadcaster on Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, Governor Numan Hatipoğlu stated that one person had died. Four were reported missing due to a flooded garden container in the Tut district of Adıyaman, which received heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain also flooded the intensive care unit at Şanlıurfa Eyyübiye Training and Research Hospital while patients are said to have been transferred to another hospital. In addition, at least six people have been reported stuck under floods near the Abide Köprülü Junction in Şanlıurfa. One person who was pulled out of the water with the support of the firefighters was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Schools in Şanlıurfa were canceled on Wednesday due to the rain, which is expected to continue throughout the city.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) published its weather forecast report for March 14-20, issuing an orange-code warning for the southeastern region, which recently was ravaged by a pair of powerful earthquakes.

The provinces of Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş, Mardin, Sivas, Şanlıurfa, ve Kilis were among the areas marked orange for a possible extreme downpour.