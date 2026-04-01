A traffic accident on the Ankara Ring Road resulted in the deaths of five people after two cars collided.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on the Çubuk Dam Bridge along the ring road. Two vehicles, with license plates 06 BNF 379 and 42 EF 963, whose drivers’ identities have not yet been determined, crashed into each other on the bridge. Following the collision, the car with plate 42 EF 963 caught fire.

Police, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle was largely burned and rendered unusable.

A total of five people in the vehicles lost their lives in the accident. Efforts are underway to identify the victims, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.