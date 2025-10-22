Stuttering affects about five out of every 100 children and early recognition is critical for effective treatment, a speech therapy expert says.

Dr. Çağdaş Karsan, a faculty member in the Department of Speech and Language Therapy at Biruni University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, spoke on the occasion of World Stuttering Day on Oct. 22, highlighting the emotional and social impact of the condition.

“Stuttering is not merely about getting stuck on words,” Karsan said. “It deeply affects a person’s self-confidence, social relationships and willingness to communicate.”

Research shows that stuttering usually appears between ages 2 and 6, he said and is more common than often assumed. Early detection, he emphasized, can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Parents should be alert to early signs, including frequent repetition of sounds or syllables, difficulty starting words or avoidance of speaking. Karsan stressed that children should not be rushed or corrected but instead referred to a qualified speech and language therapist.

Karsan also addressed the role of technology in therapy. “Digital therapy applications and AI-supported speech tools can support treatment, but they cannot replace the guidance of a therapist,” he said.

He clarified common misconceptions about stuttering. “It is not caused by fear, low intelligence or nervousness. Stuttering is a complex condition influenced by genetic, neurological and environmental factors. The most effective support is approaching individuals who stutter with understanding.”

Dila Begüm Ubay, a psychologist and psychotherapist at Bakırköy Dr. Sadi Konuk Training and Research Hospital, spoke on the occasion of World Stuttering Day on Oct. 22, explaining that stuttering is a speech disorder characterized by involuntary prolongation, pauses or repetitions of sounds, syllables or words.

“Stuttering is not a disorder of turning thoughts into words; it is defined as a disruption in fluent speech,” Ubay said. She noted that many misconceptions about stuttering exist across cultures worldwide.

Ubay said she often observes families attributing their children’s stuttering to fear or emotional distress, stressing that neither is a primary cause of the condition. She also addressed common misconceptions that stuttering cannot be improved or can be treated with medication.

“With early intervention and proper therapy techniques, stuttering can be controlled or significantly improved. There is no known medication to treat stuttering. Another frequent misconception is that children who stutter perform poorly in school, but research shows no meaningful link between stuttering and intelligence,” she said.

Ubay explained that children who stutter can face challenges in social settings or at school. “The most common issues we see are loss of self-confidence, reduced interaction with peers, communication difficulties, avoidance of expressing thoughts, and feelings of shame. Some children may also experience bullying at school. These factors can negatively affect emotional development, increase anxiety and stress, and cause reluctance to attend school,” she said.

Secondary symptoms that sometimes accompany stuttering, such as facial tics or involuntary movements of the hands, arms or feet, can further hinder children’s social interactions and lower self-confidence, Ubay added.

Ubay highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to stuttering therapy. “Therapists determine which methods to use based on the child’s history, age, emotional state, temperament, and the severity of stuttering. Therapy typically begins if symptoms have persisted for at least 3-6 months. Effective programs include speech rate exercises, proper breathing techniques, cognitive-behavioral therapy, play therapy for younger children, home-based speech exercises and treatment of anxiety or depressive symptoms if present,” she said.

She stressed that families should seek professional help as soon as stuttering symptoms appear. “Early intervention can lead to complete recovery in many cases. Regardless of the child’s age, consulting a specialist within the first 6-12 months of noticing stuttering significantly increases the chances of controlling or improving the condition,” Ubay said.

For children whose stuttering persists longer, therapy involves longer-term programs aimed at managing the condition. “If stuttering continues beyond 12-14 months and the child experiences intense tension during repetitions, it may indicate the onset of chronic stuttering. Early intervention before this point is crucial,” she added.

Ubay described her experience working with children who overcame stuttering. “By addressing initial anxiety and low self-confidence, understanding the difficulties children face in social settings and cooperating with families to minimize these challenges, we saw improved therapy compliance and progress once secondary stressors were reduced,” she said.

World Stuttering Day, observed annually on Oct. 22, aims to raise awareness about the condition and encourage supportive communication strategies for those affected.