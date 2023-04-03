A Finnish couple, who had to stay for two days in eastern Tunceli province's Pülümür district due to a road closure on the way to Erzurum from Adana about half a century ago, sent a letter along with two albums filled with photographs they took back at that time.

The letter, titled, "To the kind people of Pülümür" deeply touched residents of the district, including the mayor of Palümür, Müslüm Tosun, who received the letter.

The Finnish couple, Helena Holopainen and Markku Tiirakari, had to spend two days in the district, over 49 years ago, on Jan. 22, 1974, describing the two days of their stay in the letter.

Tosun, who had the letter, written in English, translated, said that the letter and album that came decades later filled them with joy.

Stating that he was very surprised at first, Tosun said: “A letter from Finland was addressed to the Pülümür Municipality on my behalf by a person we do not know. When I opened it, I saw two carefully prepared albums. The story of a family trying to head to Erzurum from Adana on Jan. 22, 1974. It was written in English. When we had the translation done, we (understood) they had to stay here owing to weather conditions. They were guests at a local house here. They wrote about memories of the time they spent there and sent two albums consisting of photographs taken at that time in Pülümür."

Noting that the letter made him very emotional, he said that once again he was touched by the hospitality of the people of Pülümür, and the value they add to human relations.

Adding that the same sentiment was reciprocated by their Finnish friends, who added photographs from their youthful days along with new photographs, Tosun said he would also like to write back to them, reinitiate communication and invite them to visit Pülümür again.

Highlighting that there were many photographs of the district from that time in the album, Tosun said, "Seeing Pülümür from the eyes of that day filled us with different excitement."

Mehmet Ali Yüce, a local resident, 33 years old at the time, said he hosted the couple back in 1974 and added that he was very happy with the letter from Finland.

The couple from Finland, in the concluding part of their letter, noted their hearts were with the people of Türkiye following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.