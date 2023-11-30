With the launch of the "One Child, One Wish" project initiated by the governorship of Istanbul, the dreams of 5,013 orphaned children registered with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation are coming true.

"As the governorship of Istanbul, on the 100th anniversary of our republic, our foremost desire is to fulfill the wishes of our orphaned children, thereby contributing to their happiness. We eagerly anticipate the invaluable support of philanthropists in making these wishes come true. While parents can never be replaced, we acknowledge that each of us carries a burden of sorrow, and we must not forget that sharing happiness can alleviate this sorrow," Gül stated.

The "One Child, One Wish" project started with a letter sent by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül to 5,013 orphaned children of families with insufficient financial income and registered with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation.

In the letter, each child will be asked to write three wishes. The answers to the letters sent to the children by the social workers were received from the children and classified by the social workers a week ago.

The children's wishes will be published on the "www.1cocuk1dilek.org" website prepared for the project. While some of the children made wishes such as phones, tablets, computers, toys, skates, scooters, bicycles and skateboards, others wanted to go on holiday or to a course, educational scholarships, clothing aid, stationery, desks, box-spring beds and children's bedroom sets.

In the wish box, there are wishes such as meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, visiting Anıtkabir, going on pilgrimage, having their father's grave built, watching the match of the team in a stadium, the jersey of the team they support, going to the amusement park, a parrot, a battery-powered disabled vehicle, a violin and a graduation dress.

Philanthropists can fulfill the children's wishes through the website or by donating to the Istanbul Children's Foundation.

Gül hosted some of the children who expressed their wishes within the scope of the project at the governorship's building in Cağaloğlu.

Gül stated that in addition to 5,013 orphaned children, they also included around 1,500 other children under state protection in the project and sent letters.

Stating that philanthropic citizens showed great interest in the project, Gül said that the ages, genders and requests of the children who sent their wishes district by district can be seen on the "One Child, One Wish" website.

Gül addressed the requests with a heartfelt sentiment, expressing, "The wishes these children present, much like those of our own children, vary in their feasibility – some may be within reach, while others are more challenging. However, our outlook on these youngsters mirrors our perspective on our offspring. With three wishes at hand, they are attainable."

"There exists a wish, and we are committed to granting it. Whatever desires our children hold, rest assured, we will make every effort to fulfill them."

Seventeen-year-old Cafer Sucu, a participant in the "One Child, One Wish" project, resides in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district with his mother and four siblings, sustaining their livelihood through rented accommodation. He shared that familial issues led him to discontinue schooling and that their residence and his mother's employment presented ongoing challenges.

Sucu conveyed their immense difficulty in making ends meet, mentioning his attempts to earn pocket money through daily labor, yet finding it insufficient.

About the requests he submitted for the project, Sucu disclosed: "I penned my plea for a house, a mobile phone and assistance for my mother's work. Among these wishes, securing a house holds the utmost significance for me."