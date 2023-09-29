Some 58 officers were detained on corruption charges during an ongoing anti-corruption operation in eastern Adana.

The allegations were related to bribery, forgery of official documents and zoning corruption involving municipal authorities in the Seyhan and Çukurova districts.

The Financial Bureau teams, operating under the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime (KOM) Branch of the Provincial Police Department, launched the operation in response to a detention order issued by the prosecutor's office.

The action began at dawn, with authorities swiftly moving to apprehend the individuals involved and conduct searches at their addresses and within municipal facilities.

Among the detainees are notable figures such as former Çukurova Municipality Deputy Mayor Ali A., former zoning manager Hasan U., Seyhan Deputy Mayor, zoning managers, and several municipal employees.

Following the health checkups conducted at the forensic medicine unit, the suspects were transported to police stations for further investigation.

In a bid to gather evidence and ascertain the extent of the alleged bribery, document forgery, and zoning irregularities, further investigation is underway.