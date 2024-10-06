In Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, the 600-year-old Sarıhacılar Mosque, located in the historical Sarıhacılar neighborhood of Akseki district, renowned for its button houses, takes visitors on a journey back through centuries.

The mosque features an original mihrab, pulpit and dome that have survived to the present day with their full authenticity.

The mosque's walls are adorned with pots, enhancing its acoustic properties along with its wooden carvings.

Restoration work on the 600-year-old Sarıhacılar Mosque, initiated by the Antalya Regional Directorate of Foundations in 2019, preserved the region-specific architectural style.

Experts renovated the wooden roof, weakened walls, courtyard floor and restroom area, the meticulous efforts to pass down this centuries-old history to future generations also included the completion of landscaping around the mosque and the conservation of its decorative sections.

The restoration of the mosque, which is notable for its button architecture and acoustic properties, was completed in 2022, contributing to regional tourism with its renewed appearance, it has become a popular spot for both domestic and foreign tourists visiting the area.

Mehmet Orhan Can, the chairperson of the Sarıhacılar Village Culture and Tourism Solidarity Association, emphasized that Sarıhacılar Mosque has a rich history of 600 years.

He noted that the restoration work on the historic mosque was initiated by the Antalya Regional Directorate of Foundations at the end of 2019, stating: "Restoration work began at the end of 2019. It was expected to take 18 months. However, due to the pandemic, the restoration process extended to three years, and it has now been completed. The mosque has reopened for worship."

Can highlighted that the mosque, with its unique architecture and artwork, is a unique piece of art. He stated: "The mosque stands out particularly for its wooden mihrab, which is adorned with decorations, the structure's floor, ceiling, doors and windows. The women’s gallery, pulpit, mihrab and minbar are all made of wood."

"It is especially a historic and ancient mosque. Its characteristics and structure from the time of construction have been preserved. The exterior features markings from the Anatolian Seljuk period. We believe it can be traced back to the Anatolian Seljuk period."

One of the mosque's most important features is that it was constructed without any concrete or traditional building techniques. Can emphasized: "This mosque is built entirely in the same technique as the well-known button houses. Another significant feature of the mosque is its mihrab, which is carved from a single piece of tar wood, shaped entirely by hand."

He added: "The paints used are natural. During the restoration, verses from the Quran emerged from the mihrab. These were restored to their original state."

Can noted that the mosque's lighting system was designed in the 1800s and operates like an elevator system. He explained: "In this cast iron system, gas lamps and candles can be adjusted to the desired height by hand. When restoration began, it was dismantled and transferred to the Antalya Regional Directorate of Foundations' warehouse in Antalya."

"Similarly, the flag that Sultan Mehmed V Reşad personally donated in 1917 and a piece of the Kaaba cover are also being repaired at the Tourism Side Directorate. These artifacts will be returned to the mosque once their restoration is completed," he added.

Another striking feature of the mosque is the pots embedded in its walls, which contribute to the building's acoustics. Can emphasized: "Thanks to this system, conversations held in any part of the mosque can be easily heard in all corners."

He continued: "Here, we witness the use of a rare technique. The mosque was restored exactly as it was in its original state. All the wooden textures were preserved just as they were in the past. We can say that our mosque has gained popularity in recent years, attracting between 50,000 and 100,000 domestic and foreign visitors each year."

The people of Sarıhacılar have expressed their desire for the restoration to include the return of notable artifacts, such as the flag that Sultan Mehmed V Reşad personally donated in 1917, a piece of the Kaaba cover, unique carpets gifted by prominent individuals, and the lighting system from the 1800s that can be adjusted to different heights, and they hope these significant items will be reinstated in the mosque.