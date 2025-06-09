In the heart of Nevşehir’s Avanos district, known for its rich handicrafts, 61-year-old Ayten Aksu continues to preserve and promote the centuries-old art of traditional rug weaving.

Located in central Türkiye, Nevşehir is renowned for its unique cultural heritage and historical sites, including the famous region of Cappadocia.

Having dedicated five decades to weaving on a traditional loom, Aksu has become a living testament to the enduring legacy of this intricate craft.

Aksu’s journey began at the tender age of 11 when she learned the art of knotting rugs from her mother, who wove rugs at home to supplement the family income. For nearly 15 years, Aksu honed her skills weaving on a home loom before joining a workshop affiliated with a local rug store, where she has since produced hundreds of unique rugs that have found homes both across Türkiye and internationally.

Visitors to the rug store in Avanos are often captivated by watching Aksu’s meticulous process, which begins with extracting silk from cocoons and culminates in the detailed knotting that forms intricate patterns on the rugs. “When a rug is finished, I say, ‘I made this.’ It is a very special feeling,” Aksu shared.

Over her career, Aksu has woven more than 1,000 rugs, blending commissioned works with imaginative patterns that reflect her artistic vision. The time required to complete each piece varies significantly depending on the knot density, thickness and intricacy of the design, ranging from as little as three months to as long as three years.

Despite the physical demands of the craft, Aksu dedicates approximately seven hours a day to her loom, driven by the passion to create works of art. She highlights that while Avanos is traditionally famed for its pottery and ceramics, rug weaving remains an essential element of the town’s cultural fabric.

However, Aksu voices concern about the future of the craft, citing a decline in young apprentices eager to learn the trade. “Young people today prefer easier ways to earn money and show little interest in carrying on this tradition,” she explained. “We used to offer courses and had dozens of workers, but now it has dwindled. I even went to Vietnam to train students there, but finding new apprentices locally is increasingly difficult.”