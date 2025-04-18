In the quiet town of Burdur in southwestern Türkiye, a heartfelt celebration brought joy to an elderly woman who had never married but had always dreamed of a henna night.

Emine Gülay, 69, a resident of the Hilmi Hafize Evin Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, had her long-held wish fulfilled thanks to a special project organized by students from Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University.

As part of a cooperation protocol between the university and the care facility, workshops focusing on mental, biological, psychological and social development bring together students and residents in meaningful dialogue and shared activities.

During one of these sessions, Emine Gülay shared that she had never had the chance to marry, but had always dreamed of experiencing a traditional henna night, an important pre-wedding ritual in Turkish culture, filled with music, dance and the symbolic application of henna.

Students involved in the university’s Center for Aging Studies quickly took initiative. Under their “Making Dreams Come True Project,” they organized a henna night in the garden of the nursing home, recreating the festive atmosphere of the tradition.

Gülay was dressed in her customary attire, and henna was placed on her palm. Both residents and students joined in with singing and dancing.

Ibrahim Çetinkaya, director of the care center, said the event aimed to honor dreams and bring joy to residents. “This year has been declared the ‘Year of Family’ in Türkiye. Through this event, we’re reminded that love has no age. Families are not only formed by blood but also by love, respect and shared memories,” he said.

Professor Deniz Say Şahin, director of the university’s Center for Aging Studies, said the workshops allow students to connect with older generations. “When we heard about Emine’s dream, we wanted to bring it to life together. Türkiye is one big family, and if we can bring even a small smile to someone’s face, it means everything.”

Emine Gülay, overwhelmed with emotion, said: “I’ve never been married. Thanks to our teachers and directors, my dream has come true.”

Her brother, Mehmet Gülay, also attended the event and shared deeply emotional moments as he saw his sister’s childhood wish come to life.

In Türkiye, the henna night is a traditional pre-wedding celebration for the bride, typically held a day or two before the wedding. It's an all-female event where family and friends gather to celebrate with music, dance, and the application of henna on the bride's hands.

The bride wears a red or burgundy gown, symbolizing happiness and prosperity, and guests enjoy the festive atmosphere while sharing emotional moments, making it a memorable ritual in Turkish wedding culture.