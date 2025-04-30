The 6th Ethics Council will be hosted by Hasan Kalyoncu University (HKU) at the university’s Center for Islamic Civilization Application and Research, in collaboration with the Institute of Islamic Thought and the Turkish Writers Union. The event, scheduled for May 16-18 in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, aims to address the contemporary moral crisis from multiple perspectives and share potential solutions with the public.

With the participation of key figures such as HKU Board of Trustees Chair Haluk Kalyoncu, HKU rector professor Türkay Dereli, Ankara Social Sciences University rector and President of the Turkish Writers Union Musa Kazım Arıcan, Institute of Islamic Thought President Mehmet Görmez and Council Executive Committee Chair Esra Kalyoncu Değerli, the council will focus on how Islamic thought can respond to modern ethical issues centered around meaning, purpose and values, as well as the exploration of individual and societal solutions.

The 6th Ethics Council will feature comprehensive sessions that explore the social, cultural, and intellectual dimensions of contemporary issues. The event will also explore both theoretical and practical solutions to the crisis of values facing today’s society.