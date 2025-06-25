Seven kestrels, five of them chicks, were released back into the wild after completing their care and rehabilitation at the Natural Life Park in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

According to a statement by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, the Antalya Natural Life Park continues to provide care and rehabilitation services for injured, sick and vulnerable wild animals.

Animals treated at the park's in-house clinic are released back into their natural habitats once they recover their health.

As part of this effort, seven kestrels, five of them chicks rescued by the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, were brought to the Antalya Natural Life Park for treatment.

After receiving meticulous care and reaching maturity, the kestrels were released into the wild under the supervision of officials.

Veterinarian Aygül Arsun, director of the Antalya Natural Life Park, stated in the release that the kestrels, brought in March by Nature Conservation and National Parks teams, were released after completing their development.

Arsun noted that such birds of prey typically build their nests in rocky areas and emphasized that the park had provided both nourishment and care for the birds.

Highlighting that kestrels feed on small insects and rodents, Arsun underlined their crucial role in the natural ecosystem. She added that their numbers can sometimes decline due to hunting, but they are highly effective in controlling rodent populations, making them valuable allies of farmers and agriculture.