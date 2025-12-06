Seven people were killed and 11 others injured early Saturday when an intercity bus collided with a lorry on a southern Türkiye motorway, according to the local governor’s office.

The incident, which happened before dawn on the highway linking the cities of Adana and Gaziantep, happened when a coach ploughed into an articulated lorry that had stopped after one of its tyres blew out, the Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Footage from the scene showed the front right section of the bus was totally mangled where it hit the back of the lorry about 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Gaziantep.

Quoting the Osmaniye governor's office, AA said all of the dead and injured were on board the bus with efforts ongoing to identify the victims.

The lorry driver, who survived the crash, was detained with police closing down the road, it said.