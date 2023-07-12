A 766-year-old chestnut tree discovered in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır that had its saplings collected from the tree will be planted throughout the province and the surrounding region.

Following the discovery of the 766-year-old chestnut tree, which has a 945 centimeters (372.05 inches) circumference, is 3.01 meters (9.88 feet) in diameter and 16 meters in height, the General Directorate of Forestry has initiated a tree planting project where the saplings from the seeds collected from the tree will be planted throughout the province.

As a result of the studies carried out, the monumental chestnut tree, with dimensions exceeding the usual size of its kind, was identified around Hor Creek in Diyarbakır’s Kulp district.

Teams from the Forestry started works to reproduce the monumental tree. About 4 kilograms (8.82 pounds) of seeds were collected from the tree within the scope of the works.

The seeds, which were initially planted in small bags at Diyarbakır’s Forestry Directorate premises, started to germinate after two months.

On the other hand, the development of saplings produced for trial purposes is being monitored as well, and all of these saplings will be planted in suitable and sheltered places in Çüngüş, Dicle, Kulp and Hani districts.