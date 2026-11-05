At least eight people, including two female teachers, were shot dead and another was critically wounded in a series of deadly attacks across Türkiye's western Afyonkarahisar province, authorities said, as security forces captured the suspect in Eskişehir province.

Gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the area after the 112 Emergency Call Center received reports of gunfire and injuries.

Authorities discovered three people shot dead near Ayazini village and another three near Kıyır village. Two women were found wounded in Yukarıtandır village and rushed to a hospital, where they died despite medical intervention.

Another victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect fled to Eskişehir province, where he reportedly carjacked a vehicle in the rural Kırka neighborhood of Seyitgazi district.

Following tips from residents, gendarmerie teams located the suspect's SUV stuck in mud in the rural Taşlık neighborhood. A pump-action shotgun and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Security forces are continuing efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The Afyonkarahisar Governor's Office confirmed the death toll and said relevant state institutions were working in coordination to investigate the attacks and ensure the judicial process proceeds effectively.

The Afyonkarahisar Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation, assigning a deputy chief prosecutor and three prosecutors to the case.

The provincial education directorate identified two of the victims as Ayşe Sena Demir and Hilal Mete, teachers at İhsaniye Yukarıtandır Secondary School, and expressed condolences to their families and the education community.