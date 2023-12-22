The Van Cat Research and Application Center, an initiative by Yüzüncü Yıl University aimed at preserving the unique Van cat species, has witnessed a good number of adoption successes this year, as 80 out of 145 kittens born were embraced into new families.

Van cats, cherished for their striking appearance – characterized by long, fluffy tails and distinctive heterochromatic eyes – have seen an upsurge in their population owing to the concerted efforts at the Van Cat Villa within the research center.

Over the course of seven years, adoption endeavors under the "A Van Cat in Every Home Project" have been instrumental. Maternal cats at the center nurture new litters each year, contributing to the preservation of this rare breed.

Among the 145 kittens born this year, 80 found loving homes through the adoption program, while the remaining 65 are being cared for within the center. These feline companions, each equipped with an "international health certificate" detailing their specific traits, vaccinations and identifying chip numbers, were placed with new owners for a nominal fee.

Professor Abdullah Kaya, the center director, affirmed ongoing efforts to safeguard and restore the original characteristics of the Van cat. He explained the meticulous selection process for kitten adoptions, emphasizing the importance of finding the best possible homes to perpetuate the breed's legacy and maintain connections with the center.

Expressing the aspiration to see a Van cat in every household, Kaya stressed that the ultimate goal extends beyond mere possession, aiming for widespread ownership to sustain the breed. He highlighted the responsible distribution of kittens to nearly 100 families yearly, ensuring each kitten's integration into its new home.

Kaya reiterated the center's commitment to quality over quantity, emphasizing the priority of preserving the breed's authenticity. He underscored the careful evaluation of breeding cats annually, ensuring the progress toward the original form while expanding scientific knowledge and drawing attention to Van's tourist appeal.

The Van Cat Research and Application Center continues to garner attention and recognition, not just for its scientific endeavors but also for its growing impact as a cultural and tourism asset in the city of Van. The rising public interest serves as a testament to the Van cat's global significance and the center's pivotal role in its preservation.