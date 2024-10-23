A recent study conducted between 2012 and 2022 shows that 81% of individuals who faced drowning incidents in Türkiye’s Black Sea coastal provinces were men. The research, published in "Disaster and Risk Journal," highlights the dangers of rip currents in the region.

According to an announcement from the Public Communication of Science (bil-ki), the study, led by associate professor Mustafa Serkan Abdüsselam from Giresun University, examined data from 12 coastal provinces to analyze drowning trends over the 10-year period.

The research found that of the 648 people involved in 554 drowning incidents during this period, 304 lost their lives. The year with the highest number of drowning cases was 2022, with 93 incidents, while the lowest was in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 16 cases.

The data reveals that 81% of the individuals who faced drowning danger (523 people) were male. While half of the men survived these incidents, the survival rate for women was notably higher at around 75%. Additionally, 80% of the drowning cases were linked to rip currents, a dangerous phenomenon in the region.

The study analyzed various factors such as gender, type of incident, and geographic location, showing that most drowning incidents occurred in the Central Black Sea area, while the highest loss of life was recorded in the Western Black Sea.

Drownings were particularly prevalent among young people under 18 during the summer months.

The research emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding rip currents. People unfamiliar with how to respond to such currents often panic, increasing their risk. The study recommended identifying areas prone to rip currents and implementing preventive measures to avoid these dangerous zones.

In addition to raising awareness, the study advocated for the development of mobile applications to alert users to rip current risks. It also warned that family members or bystanders attempting to rescue drowning individuals could also face danger. Untrained individuals should avoid rescue attempts and instead focus on alerting professionals.

The report called for the widespread teaching of safe rescue techniques, increasing access to first aid training, and enhancing lifeguard services. It also urged authorities to prioritize awareness campaigns for children, who face significant risks in the region’s waters.

As drowning incidents rise, particularly among children, the study concluded that efforts must be made to educate young people on the dangers of rip currents and drowning prevention techniques.