The paintings of 84-year-old retired teacher Filiz Gürel, who resides at the Etiler Nursing Home Elderly Care and Rehabilitation Center, continue to draw attention both in Türkiye and abroad.

Born in Mersin in 1941, Gürel pursued her passion for painting while working as a classroom teacher. She has been painting since age 23 and continues her artistic endeavors at the nursing home where she has been living for the past eight years.

Gürel, who resides at the Etiler Nursing Home Elderly Care and Rehabilitation Center under the Ministry of Family and Social Services, produces her artwork in a studio that was set up for her at the facility.

Her works have been featured in many solo exhibitions in Türkiye and in group exhibitions abroad. Gürel now aims to open a new exhibition showcasing a collection of small table paintings.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Filiz Gürel shared that her paintings are mainly inspired by nature and her imagination.

She expressed her deep love for teaching and described painting as connecting her to life. “If I were born again, I would still choose to be a teacher. Notice I’m not saying ‘I would be a painter.’ Because when you're a teacher, you can be everything."

"When I was teaching children how to paint, we would do it together. When I entered the classroom, I lived life – and I made sure my students did too,” she said.

She added, “I’ve experienced everything in abundance in my time. I lived in large houses. I always say, ‘Let me have a room of my own – that's enough for me.’ My late mother was very meticulous; the house was her world. I always felt like a guest there."

"I told myself, ‘I won’t be like my mother.’ I never had a desire for fancy furniture or belongings. I’ve seen it all and realized that these things don’t bring happiness. Wherever you go, you take yourself with you. Now, I live in a single room, but I’m here – and I’m happy,” she explained.

Gürel said she lived for about seven years in the Silifke district of Mersin before moving into the nursing home in Istanbul. She recalled walking past the Etiler facility before turning 70 and finding it so appealing that she decided to apply for residence there.

She noted that she continues to work as a professional painter under the Ministry and added: “They opened a studio for me at the nursing home. I’ve continued painting ever since. I’ve never been separated from my art. I’ve participated in many solo and group exhibitions both domestically and internationally. While living in the nursing home, my works were displayed in a group exhibition in Poland. I’ve also held solo exhibitions within Türkiye – most recently in Nişantaşı.”

Sharing details about her ongoing projects in the nursing home studio, Gürel added: “As I keep painting here, I say to myself, ‘Well done.’ It refreshes my self-confidence. I’m not living for others or worrying about what they’ll say. Art isn’t something just anyone can do. Sometimes the studio door is open, and I invite the other residents to come in and look."

She continued, "When I get restless, I even come down here to paint at night. There are two of us who work in the studio. The other person isn’t a professional, but very talented – she paints beautifully. Working together in the studio is very enjoyable.”

Regarding her upcoming exhibition, Gürel said: “Some people can’t hang pictures on their walls due to personal habits or preferences. So, I created small paintings that they could place on their tables instead. I really want to exhibit these."

She said: "Once, I gave a painting to someone as a gift, but they didn’t hang it. Their children said, ‘She never hangs anything on that wall – not even a clock.’ So, I thought of making table paintings for people like her. What I wish for now is to stay in good health and hold an exhibition for these miniature artworks.”