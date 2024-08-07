The Romanian Navy's 86-year-old three-masted sailing training ship, Nava Scoala Mircea, has set sail from Istanbul's Bosporus on its journey back to Romania.

Among the five remaining vessels of its kind in the world, Nava Scoala Mircea stands out with its distinctive appearance. Measuring 82 meters (269 feet) in length and 12 meters in width, the ship is easily recognizable by its bright yellow masts.

Onboard are students and staff from the Romanian Naval Academy, who are participating in annual training voyages to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The ship, named after Mircea the Elder, the Wallachian ruler and voivode from 1386 to 1418, features a figurehead of a galleon beneath a bow tie at its prow, symbolizing the ruler.

The vessel was owned by the Soviet Union between September 1944 and May 1946. In 1976, it became the first Romanian Navy ship to cross the Atlantic Ocean to represent Romania during the United States bicentennial celebrations. Since then, the ship has crossed the Atlantic Ocean twice more.

As the historic vessel made its way through Bosporus, it was captured in stunning aerial footage, highlighting its majestic presence and the vibrant yellow sails.

This passage not only celebrates its long maritime tradition but also underscores Romania’s ongoing commitment to naval training and international maritime cooperation.

The ship's journey through one of the world’s most strategic waterways adds a significant chapter to its storied history.