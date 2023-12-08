Under the banner of "Breath for the Future, Breath for the Republic" on the Republic's centenary, substantial afforestation initiatives have taken root across the Eastern Anatolia Region. This year, a comprehensive drive has led to the planting of 8.15 million saplings, covering an expansive 6,870 hectares of steppe land in 8 provinces.

Initiated by the Elazığ Regional Directorate of Forestry, the "Breathing for the Future" campaign, launched in alignment with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's proclamation of November 11 as "National Afforestation Day" in 2019, has been instrumental in executing afforestation efforts in Elazığ, Malatya, Bingöl, Tunceli, Bitlis, Van, Hakkari and Muş.

The campaign has witnessed the cultivation of 86 diverse sapling species, comprised of cedar, oak, juniper, larch, ash, mahlep, aylantus, almond and walnut. These saplings have been nurtured within institution-run nursery directorates.

The targeted afforestation and erosion control areas spanning 6,870 hectares across the eight provinces have now been enriched by planting 8.15 million saplings. This initiative signifies a monumental step toward reclaiming and cultivating vast tracts of land for a greener, more sustainable future.

Muhammed Salih Çetiner, the Forestry Regional Director in Elazığ, highlighted the peril of global warming and climate change leading to the looming threat of desertification worldwide. In response, nations have taken precautionary measures to combat this issue.

Çetiner emphasized the significance of "National Afforestation Day," designated by the President on November 11, aiming to raise awareness and foster a greener environment in Türkiye. He reported the completion of sapling planting initiatives across high-altitude provinces in alignment with this cause.

Currently, sapling planting initiatives persist in Elazığ and Malatya. Çetiner proudly stated, "Elazığ Regional Directorate of Forestry stands out as the leading producer of saplings." 13 million saplings have been cultivated across various forest nursery directorates, with major contributions from Elazığ, Malatya, Tunceli and Bingöl.

Çetiner commended the dedicated efforts of teams across eight provinces, mentioning erosion control measures executed in areas designated for sapling plantation. In collaboration with the Ministry, he expressed his determination to leave a verdant and more breathable Türkiye for future generations.

"We are nearing completion in our sapling planting endeavors, having already planted 80% of the saplings. By year-end, we aim to achieve 100% completion, aspiring to bequeath a lusher environment to the coming generations," stated Çetiner.

He underscored the significance of these planting efforts, highlighting their crucial role in saturating the country with greenery. Çetiner also mentioned the Forestry Directorate's afforestation programs, emphasizing their positive contribution to the region's dam-rich landscape and their work in the upper basins, which aids the dams' sustainability.

Asserting their commitment to preventing landslides and soil erosion from streams and rivers to dams and lakes, Çetiner emphasized the utilization of surplus saplings in alignment with the requirements of public institutions, municipalities and the market. Additionally, surplus saplings are distributed to neighboring regional directorates.

Çetiner passionately stated, "The saplings we cultivate represent a significant effort towards saturating our country, particularly our region, with lush greenery. Every individual involved, from laborers to technical personnel, is engaged in this noble endeavor for a greener Türkiye. These planted saplings will serve as a breath of fresh air for our future, our republic and the global environment."