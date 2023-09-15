The Eris variant, which was expected to infect citizens in Türkiye and is known to have low virulence, has been recently detected in nine people in an examination carried out in a laboratory of the Ministry of Health.

The infected have reportedly been in contact with international travelers and belong to the same province.

"We should continue taking precautionary measures against it in our daily lives, especially for our elder citizens and patients with chronic diseases," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday, taking on his social media account.

In a recent revelation, Eris, a sub-variant stemming from the notorious COVID-19 Omicron variant, has garnered attention for its swift transmission rate. Medicana International Izmir Hospital's Infectious Diseases Specialist, professor Dr. Sarhan Sakarya, has raised concerns regarding this emerging sub-variant, especially among vulnerable populations.

Sakarya emphasized that while Eris may not present an immediate threat in the country, precautionary measures should be taken into account, particularly for older individuals and those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and lung ailments. One such precaution involves considering an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to advocate for fundamental preventive measures, including mask-wearing, maintaining social distancing and practicing stringent hygiene routines.

"These precautions might necessitate the return of mask-wearing during the winter months. He underscores the ever-evolving nature of the virus, highlighting the multitude of mutations it has undergone since its initial detection. Some of these mutations contribute to increased transmissibility, while others intensify the severity of the disease," said Sakarya.

"The ongoing mutations have a profound impact on the virus's lifecycle," explained Sakarya. He clarified that, given the virus's nature, it cannot repair its mutations independently, leading to frequent genetic changes. Sakarya further noted that the virus's mutation rate correlates with its ability to infect more hosts and reproduce. "Mutation formation occurs inevitably during reproduction," he added.

What sets Eris apart is its remarkable speed of transmission, surpassing even its Omicron precursor. WHO and numerous countries have documented Eris's triumph over Omicron in previous tests. As a result, Eris is currently on the rise, becoming increasingly prevalent in COVID-19 cases worldwide, including in countries like Türkiye.

While Eris's presence has escalated globally, our nation has not been immune to its emergence, with the cases reported. As the world grapples with this new sub-variant, experts remind us of the ever-present need for vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines to combat the ever-evolving landscape of the pandemic.